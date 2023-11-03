Fort Mill High School mascot up for multiple Mascot Hall of Fame awards, vote now!

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Fort Mill High School’s Mascot is making quite a buzz.

The FMHS Mascot, Buzz Jacket, along with the Charlotte Knights Homer are nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame Awards.

The mascot Hall of Fame is best in Indiana and Buzz Jacket has been nominated in three categories.

Award 1: Greatest Community Impact at the High School level for his work with Hugaroo, Inc. and the inaugural Teddy Bear Toss.

Award 2: Best In-Game Routine or Skit at the High School level for doing push-ups at football games with the UDP (featured in the video submission).

Award 3: Best Video Short at the High School level for the transition to the new costume. Homer is nominated for Best in Game Routine or Skit for Minor League.

Voting is now live for the 2023 awards. Only one vote is allowed per email address each 24 hours. Voting ends on November 21, 2023.

Click here to vote!