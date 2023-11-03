CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet “Mamacita” & “Buchanan”

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Pets of the Week by the Humane Society of York County, Mary Beth Knapp introduces us to two furbabies up for adoption.

Meet the feline “Mamacita!” This beauty came in as a stray, but she is cat friendly. She is just over 1 year-old. She is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested.

Meet the dog “Buchanan!” He is a big goofball who is more than 3 years-old and full of energy. He enjoys the company of other dogs. He is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested.

Want to meet “Mamacita” and “Buchanan?” Call (803) 802-0902 or schedule a visit!

