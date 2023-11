ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Josie Guthrie, a Rock Hill woman turns 103 today.

Her family says that she has spent many years giving back to her community in York and making a different.

Last year, on her 102nd birthday, she was honored with a proclamation by the city. We are all wishing Miss Guthrie a happy birthday with her family.

