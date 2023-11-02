State House Rep says victims can ‘overcome together’ following first sexual extortion arrest made under ‘Gavin’s Law’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department charged a man with Sexual Extortion which falls under “Gavin’s Law.” This now marks the first arrest in the Tri-County since the new law which was created by a South Carolina Representative whose son died by suicide after falling victim to the crime in 2022.

Rock Hill Police arrested 27-year-old David O’Dehn for Sexual Extortion. Police say this comes after an adult female victim reported to officers that O’Dehn harassed her in numerous ways.

Authorities say O’Dehn distributed private images with the intent to force the victim to pay him money with threats to further release these private images.

House District 48 Representative Brandon Guffey spoke with our cameras about the arrest.

Guffey fought in Columbia for “Gavin’s Law” to become a reality which makes sextortion a felony offense in South Carolina. Guffey says although he knows the suspect has not been found guilty of the crime, he’s thankful for the investigation.

“If you are a victim of sextortion, know this is not the end of things, know that this is not something that is a deciding factor, this is something we can overcome together and fight together,” Representative Guffey said.

Representative Guffey added he is working on a cyber crimes Ad Hoc Committee in Columbia.

Court officials confirm O’Dhen’s bond was set Thursday morning at $10,000.

There has been one other arrest under Gavin’s Law, that took place in the Lexington area.

