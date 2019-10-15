FLU Season: Piedmont Medical Center already seeing cases

The start of fall also means the beginning of flu season.

Piedmont Medical Center has already seen cases of the flu in our area.

Doctors say the peak season in our region is generally February through March – but in order to stay protected it’s important to get vaccinated early and practice good hand-hygiene.

They say they’ve started to see small outbreaks of Flu-A which is a more dangerous strain. Doctors say they’re aware of the debate around the effectiveness of the flu shot – but they still encourage the vaccine because of it’s life saving benefits.