New Elementary, Middle Schools Coming To Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C — Fort Mill Schools are always ready to welcome new students, but the district also has to find ways to keep up with that growth.

The district is building two new elementary schools, which will open in the 2020-2021 school year. The new middle school will open the following year for the 2021-2022 school year.

In the video above, look at the proposed attendance lines for all three schools – Kings Town, River Trail and Banks Trail. You can also take an online survey on the Fort Mill School’s District website now until Thursday, Oct. 17.