Fort Mill Fire Department: fourth annual open house

The Fort Mill Fire Department hosting it’s fourth annual open house.

They opened their doors to 14-hundred guest – and there was fun for everyone in the family.

Saturday Kids enjoyed meeting the first responders and helping them put out a few fires.

Families got to interact with the department’s equipment, watch live fire extraction demonstrations and even a live burn displays.

They believe forming good relationships with locals is a good way to teach them more about safety and in an emergency, residents can look forward to their help.