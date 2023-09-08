Five Grands Creamery expands menu under new management

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 Today) – In this week’s savory scoop we are cooling off at Five Grands Creamery in Lancaster.

Five Grands Creamery’s new owner, Todd Shigley has introduced a variety of new menu items in addition to their coffee and ice cream selection.

This includes lunch items like pimento sandwiches, graze boxes, and more.

Five Grands Creamery is located at 947 North Main Street, Lancaster, right in the Food Lion shopping center.

The Savory Scoop is brought to you by Founders Federal Credit Union, Relax You’re with Founders.