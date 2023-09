ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – NAMI Piedmont Tri-County is prepping for its annual NAMI Walk, Mental Health For All on Saturday, October 7th.

This year there will be one walk in Rock Hill at Cherry Park and another walk in Lancaster at the Lindsay Pettus Greenway!

There is still time to take part and raise money for NAMI Piedmont Tri-County.

To learn more, visit: https://namipiedmont.org/get-involved/namiwalks/