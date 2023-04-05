First Community Bank opening its 22nd location in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is a new place to invest your hard-earned money.

First Community Bank held a Grand Opening Celebration in Rock Hill with a ribbon cutting using $100 bills that then went to Pathways Community Center.

First Community Bank, located at 1746 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill started in the Midlands Area of South Carolina in 1997 with the Rock Hill branch making its 22nd location.

First Community says they were founded on the core values of the community and the bank reflects the people you align yourself with daily.

First Community says they offer everything you can find in other financial institutions – loans – accounts – mortgages – investment services – online services and an APP.

Officials say this is the first of many locations in the Tri-County.