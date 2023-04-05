CN2 Newscast – Mother charged with son’s death, Education Travel, Weekday baseball

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –  The York County Sheriff’s Office says Kelly Lauren Ferrell has been charged with Homicide by Child Abuse after causing the death of her unborn son due to using fentanyl and methamphetamine during the pregnancy.

Education Travel and Culture, better known as ETC, has been promoting a cultural exchange program for high school students since 1999. The non-profit gives high school students from 14 different countries the chance to spend time in the United States.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, Spring break is  allowing young men around the tri-county to experience some weekday baseball.

We have those stories and more.

 

Previous articleFirst Community Bank opening its 22nd location in Rock Hill
Next articleCN2 SPORTS – Spring break weekday baseball and Winthrop’s Xavier Cook

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR