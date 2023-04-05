CN2 Picture of the Day – 911 Educator Retires

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to 911 Public Education Coordinator, Dawn Helms of York County.

Helms was recently honored by county council on her retirement after 27 years with the County. She began her career as a dispatcher for fire and EMS and became an active voice for public safety.

County leaders say Helms helps children understand their address is critical in an emergency and also works with other civic groups. The county says she will be greatly missed.

