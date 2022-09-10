Fight on School Bus Leads Driver to Head to Sheriff’s Office for Help

CHESTER COUNTY: The Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office sharing details from a school bus fight on this Friday afternoon. That fight involved parents, led to one arrest and the bus driver actually drove the bus right to the Sheriff’s Office parking lot because help was needed. More details from release below:

“This afternoon, two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School Bus. Shortly after the fight began, the school bus arrived at a stop, and a parent of one of the brawling juveniles stepped onto the bus.

The situation escalated, causing the bus driver to drive to the Sheriff’s Office parking lot and honk the horn to get law enforcement’s attention. Deputies responded and broke up the fight.

Other parents began arriving in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot. The parent of one of the brawling juveniles began fighting with the parent of the other brawling juvenile.

Deputies broke up the parents shortly after.

Chester Middle School and Chester High School staff arrived on scene and assisted with the dismissal of students to the parents who arrived.

One parent was arrested. Deputies are pursuing charges for Interfering with the Operation of a School Bus.

The other parent was ticketed for disorderly conduct.

This investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Statement from Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton: “We wish to thank our law enforcement partners at CCSO for their swift action in diffusing this serious situation. We will continue to fully cooperate with them during their investigation.””