CN2 Newscast – 9-11 Reflections, Special Election and Maestro Kelly Coming Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Sunday many across the county will pause to remember the close to 3000 people who lost their lives in the deadly attacked on our country.

The special primary election will take place on Tuesday, November 1st with the election to take place on Tuesday, January 3rd with three candidates hoping to become the new face of District 6 include Republican’s Watts Huckabee and Terry Hutchinson and Democrat Ryan Stephens.

Plus, CN2 sports continues its coverage in Lancaster and sits down with Lancaster Football Coach Marcus Surratt.

We have those stories and more.