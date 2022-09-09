Maestro Kellen Gray Coming Home as Guest Conductor

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its 5th season this weekend and the first concert features a conductor who grew up in Rock Hill.

Maestro Kellen Gray who is coming back to Rock Hill as the guest conductor for the Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Saturday.

Gray put on a Master Class at Castle Heights Middle School, which is the same school where he learned to play the violin when he was a student.

Presently, he serves as Assistant Conductor of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in the United Kingdom and Associate Conductor of the Charleston Symphony.

In today’s crowd Gray’s Middle School Orchestra Teacher, Emily Thompson who is now retired, surprised him.

Former Middle School Orchestra Teacher Emily Thompson said, “I think anything is possible with hard work obviously, but he was so shy and I would have never have seen him in front of a group of people and so anybody can do anything once you set you mind to.”

Thompson taught orchestra for 20 years at Castle Heights before moving over to Dutchman Creek Middle when it opened.

Symphony Orchestra Season V

Featuring Rock Hill’s Kellen Gray as Guest Conductor

Saturday, September 10th

7:30 PM (Pre-Concert Lecture @ 6:30 PM)

South Pointe High School