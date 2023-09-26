Familiar face of York Athletics is now a CN2 Hometown Hero

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You can find a MVP on most sports teams, but sometimes the Most Valuable Player is not on the field. In York, the MVP is in the press box.

For the last 45 years, James “Frankie” Wofford, has been the man running the scoreboard and time clock for most middle & high school games for the York School District.

After supporting the community for so many years, Frankie is now turning to those same people for help.

He was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure and Frankie is now on dialysis and has been approved for the national transplant donor list, United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

If you want to help “Team Frankie” you can do so by visiting the Facebook Page and the U.S. Organ Donation & Transplant System.

