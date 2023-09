ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Pawsitive Action Service Dogs of York County offers free service dog training for military veterans. Two veterans talk the impact man’s best friend has had on their lives.

Also, York Comprehensive High School’s Athletic Director receives a surprise Hometown Hero award.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Tri-County volleyball teams compete as the season comes to a close.

See all those stories and more above.