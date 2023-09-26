Road rage incident leads to Lancaster man being sentenced for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Authorities found files of child sexual abuse materials on a Lancaster County man’s phone after he was pulled over for an unrelated road rage incident.

South Carolina’s Attorney General, Alan Wilson, disclosed that on September 25th, 42-year-old Matthew Wilbanks Hall entered a guilty plea for Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in Lancaster before Judge Daniel Coble.

According to officials the investigation into Hall’s activities commenced when Lancaster Police responded to an unrelated road rage incident in Lancaster, SC.

During the course of that inquiry, Hall’s phone was scrutinized, revealing the presence of child sexual abuse materials. This discovery prompted the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office to secure a search warrant for Hall’s Lancaster residence.

South Carolina’s Attorney General, Alan Wilson say numerous electronic devices were confiscated during the search, all of which contained additional child sexual abuse materials. In an interview with investigators, Hall confessed to his involvement with these materials.

Judge Coble handed down a five-year prison sentence to Hall, taking into account the 905 days he had already spent in custody. Upon his release, Hall will be required to register as a sex offender.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Ryan oversaw the prosecution of this case.