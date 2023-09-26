Chester County pedestrian hit & killed in collision

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One man has died after investigators said he was hit while walking on the road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal collision involving the pedestrian.

The deadly crash happened Monday, September 25th, 2023 around 4 p.m. on Highway 97 near Brooks Road in Chester County.

Troopers said the driver of a Toyota SUV was traveling East on Highway 97 and hit and killed a 63 y/o man, who was walking northbound across the highway.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian as Gary Zebedee Lyon of Blackstock, S.C.