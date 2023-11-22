Entertainment concept ‘ROAR’ coming to ‘The Thread’ in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The “Roaring 20’s” will soon be coming to ‘The Thread’ in Rock Hill in the form of a fun, immersive family entertainment concept called ROAR.

ROAR, inspired by the roaring 1920s, is set to revive the vibrancy and joy of that era with casual dining, craft cocktails, and a plethora of active games and entertainment for all ages.

ROAR will host a full-service kitchen and bar, along with a variety of entertainment options such as duckpin bowling, ‘Twisted Putter’ mini golf, arcade games, and live performances.

Partner Simon Burgess explained, “ROAR is about bringing the community together for a great time. The Thread perfectly combines historic charm with modern flair, creating a destination that aligns with our brand’s vision and excites our customers.”

Construction on ROAR’s space will start in December 2023 with a targeted opening date in August 2024.

Partners of ROAR says it will be a social gathering hub for all age groups, making it a unique anchor tenant.

