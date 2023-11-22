Carowinds’ ‘WinterFest’ will open this Thanksgiving weekend

CHARLOTEE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Gather friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest.

Carowinds says this is the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event and to savor the season with a festive ambience and fun holiday activities at the annual WinterFest.

This Thanksgiving Holiday Carowinds hopes to see you at Winterfest as the park will be open November 24th through 26th.

There will be excitement throughout the evening at WinterFest as, on select nights now through the end of the year, you will be able to see light displays featuring millions of shimmering lights, ice skating, family activities, festive live entertainment, holiday-inspired comfort food, and of course the attractions.

