CN2 Picture of the Day – History making surgical team

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For CN2’s latest Picture of the day, the surgical team at Piedmont Fort Mill recently performed the first robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery.

The surgery used a device, which provides the surgeon with a patient-specific 3-D model to pre-plan the surgery.

Congrats to the team on this amazing accomplishment!

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”