Carolina Connection – What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – No matter how much you eat during the Thanksgiving holiday, there seems to always be leftovers.

Clemson Extension shared some tips and recipes with CN2’s Renee O’Neil on how to revamp those leftovers into healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner options!

Recipes:

· White Turkey Chili

o 2 cups turkey (cooked and shredded)

o 1 yellow onion (diced)

o 2 gloves garlic (minced)

o 24 oz low sodium chicken broth

o 2 15 oz cans great Northern beans (low sodium) drained and rinsed

o 2 4 oz cans diced green chiles

o 1 tsp salt

o ½ tsp ground black pepper

o 1 tsp cumin

o ¾ tsp oregano

o ½ tsp chili powder

o ¼ cup fat free half & half

1. Combine onion and garlic in a large pot over medium heat; cook and stir for about 5 minutes.

2. Add chiles, cumin, oregano, chili powder, cayenne pepper, and ground black pepper; cook and stir 3 more minutes.

3. Add in chicken broth, beans, half & half and turkey to pot.

4. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Garnish with sliced avocado, a dollop of light sour cream, Monterey jack cheese, cilantro and serve.

*Other cooking methods:

o Slow cooker- add all ingredients, expect for half & half, to the slow cooker and cook on low for 4-6 hours. Add the half and half to the slow cooker and stir well before serving.

o Instant pot- add all ingredients, expect for half & half to pot, and cook on high pressure for 15 minutes. Natural release for 10 minutes. Add half and half to the pot and stir well before serving.

· Cranberry Overnight Oats

o 2 tablespoons homemade cranberry sauce

o ¼ cup plain old-fashioned oats (not rolled)

o ½ cup low-fat milk (dairy or substitute of your choice)

o ½ tablespoon sliced almonds

o 1 tablespoon chia or flax seeds (optional)

1. Add the oats, milk, and chia or flax seeds (optional) to a small jar. Stir everything to combine.

2. Top with cranberry sauce and sliced almonds.

3. Cover and refrigerate for 6-12 hours.

4. Stir in the cranberries and enjoy. If you prefer a thinner texture, add a little milk before eating.

This recipe makes 1 serving. Optional add-ins: Stir in chia seeds for added fiber and omega-3s, or flax seeds for an extra dose of fiber and protein.

· Turkey Cranberry Salad

o 3 cups of cooked shredded turkey breast

o 2 stalks celery (chopped)

o ½ cup light mayonnaise

o ½ cup dried cranberries

o ¼ tsp salt

o ¼ tsp ground black pepper

1. Mix all ingredients together and serve on crackers, whole wheat bread, or a wrap.

· Pumpkin Smoothie

o 1 frozen banana (or 1 cup of frozen banana slices)

o ¾ cup pumpkin puree

o ¾ cup nonfat Greek yogurt (plain)

o 1 cup low fat milk (dairy or substitute of your choice)

o 1 ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

o Optional Add-Ins:

· 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup to sweeten, optional

· 1 tablespoon unsweetened and all-natural nut butter- optional

· ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.

2. Pour into a glass, dust with extra pumpkin pie spice, and enjoy!

This recipe makes approximately 2 servings. For an extra kick of protein and flavor, feel free to add a tablespoon of your favorite nut butter