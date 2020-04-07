Election Officials Encourage Voting Absentee By Mail Ahead Of Primaries, General Election Amid Coronavirus

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — We went from a surge of political ads and campaigning to a real pause in the efforts given COVID-19.

But the primary in June and the general election in November will still happen regardless of what’s happening with the virus.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the county, election officials are searching for ways to decrease potential exposure for election workers and voters in upcoming elections.

With this in mind, officials are encouraging voters to utilize absentee voting by mail for 2020 elections. Voting absentee by mail could help alleviate concerns about crowded polling locations and potential exposure on Election Day.

Voters can request an Absentee Application now by calling the Voter Registration and Elections Office of York County at 803-684-1242 or 803-909-7194.

An application will be mailed to the voter who must sign the application and return it to the Voter Registration and Elections Office. Thirty days prior to the election, officials will mail a paper ballot to all voters with completed applications.

Voters should follow the directions in the vote by mail ballot packets and return the ballot to the Voter Registration and Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In the video above, CN2’s Laurabree Monday talks more about how local elections offices are trying to plan for the unknown.