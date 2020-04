A Clover police officer tests positive for COVID-19, deadly shooting in Lancaster involving five people, hundreds of Rock Hill residents participate in community prayer drive-in for Piedmont Medical Center workers, Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys finding a fun way to spread joy, Election officials encouraging absentee voting by mail due to COVID-19 and the Tri-County Girls on the Run still running for a purpose.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County Coronavirus coverage!