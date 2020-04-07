Congressman Ralph Norman Holds Tele-Town Hall For Small Business Community

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Congressman Ralph Norman held a conference call with the small business community on COVID-19 resources.

The forum took place today, April 7th at 11 AM on WRHI Radio.

Along with Norman – representatives from the South Carolina Department of Employment and workforce and more – answered questions from small business owners.

The panel discussed many topics, including the new CARES Act and the new Paycheck Protection Program.

Are you a small business owner with concerns? Watch the video above to learn more.