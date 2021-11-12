Effort to Sponsor Women In Need of Shelter During Winter Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It was a pleasant Friday but temperatures are expected to drop next week as we will see low thirties at night.

We told you earlier this week how The Life House Women’s Shelter in Rock Hill is partnering with an area church to provide an overflow shelter for single women.

That shelter, known as The Cottage in the activity center at Park Baptist Church is set to open Monday night and organizers are expecting many women to show up.

They need donations to make it all possible. Courtney Denton with The Life House Women’s Shelter, which provides a roof for women and children, says they have a waiting list for single women who need a place to stay.

Now that Park Baptist is opening its doors they are asking community members to sponsor a woman by donating $500 dollars which will go towards a sleeping cot, toiletries, snacks and more.

She says so far they’ve had 24 women sponsored and are looking for 12 more.

If you know a single woman in need they can go to Park Baptist Church at 717 East Main Street beginning Monday, November 15th at 7 PM. It is a first come, first serve basis.

Courtney adds if you know of a woman with a child in need, the Salvation Army in Rock Hill is helping them by providing vouchers for a hotel room.

Those women with children in need can stop by the Salvation Army at 119 South Charlotte Avenue between 1 and 3 PM, Monday through Friday to learn more about vouchers.

If you or someone you know would like to sponsor a woman as part of The Life House Women’s Shelter campaign, visit https://www.facebook.com/thelifehousewomensshelter to donate.

The Life House is also working to renovate its newest home its purchase to be another shelter. You can also donate to that effort as well. They hope to open it in March of 2022.