Newscast 11-21-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Life house Women’s Shelter in Rock Hill is partnering with an area church to provide an overflow shelter for single women. Plus, two juveniles are okay, after deputies say they were kidnapped and their car hijacked — the crime started in Laurens County and ended in Chester County. Also, Karson Whitesell’s life was cut short when she was shot and killed in a random act of violence in January 2018 – now Karson’s Kompassion Project was created as a way to continue Karson’s love for others, including those in foster care.