Thanksgiving Dessert with The Foodie School

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Looking to step out of your comfort zone when it comes to cooking? Try a class at The Foodie School in Fort Mill!
On this week’s Local Eats and Treats we are at The Foodie School learning a tasty Thanksgiving dessert.
The recipe is below.
Maple Apple Cheesecake
Ingredients
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 3 tablespoons white sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- ¾ cup white sugar
- 3 eggs
- ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon maple flavoring
- 4 cups apples – peeled, cored and thinly sliced
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a large bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and melted butter; press into the bottom of a 9 inch spring form pan. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine cream cheese and sugar. Mix at medium speed until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Blend in vanilla and maple flavoring; pour filling into the baked crust.
In a small bowl, stir together 1/3-cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Toss the cinnamon-sugar with the apples to coat. Spoon apple mixture over cream cheese layer.
Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes. With a knife, loosen cake from rim of pan. Let cool, and then remove the rim of pan. Chill cake before serving