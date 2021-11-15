Thanksgiving Dessert with The Foodie School

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Looking to step out of your comfort zone when it comes to cooking? Try a class at The Foodie School in Fort Mill!

On this week’s Local Eats and Treats we are at The Foodie School learning a tasty Thanksgiving dessert.

The recipe is below.

Maple Apple Cheesecake

Ingredients

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

3 tablespoons white sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

¾ cup white sugar

3 eggs

¾ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon maple flavoring

4 cups apples – peeled, cored and thinly sliced

½ cup white sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a large bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and melted butter; press into the bottom of a 9 inch spring form pan. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine cream cheese and sugar. Mix at medium speed until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Blend in vanilla and maple flavoring; pour filling into the baked crust.

In a small bowl, stir together 1/3-cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Toss the cinnamon-sugar with the apples to coat. Spoon apple mixture over cream cheese layer.

Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes. With a knife, loosen cake from rim of pan. Let cool, and then remove the rim of pan. Chill cake before serving