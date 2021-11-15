Thanksgiving Dessert with The Foodie School

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Looking to step out of your comfort zone when it comes to cooking? Try a class at The Foodie School in Fort Mill!

On this week’s Local Eats and Treats we are at The Foodie School learning a tasty Thanksgiving dessert.

The recipe is below.

Maple Apple Cheesecake 

Ingredients 

  • 1 cup graham cracker crumbs 
  • 3 tablespoons white sugar 
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 
  • 3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened 
  • ¾ cup white sugar 
  • 3 eggs 
  • ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract 
  • ¼ teaspoon maple flavoring 
  • 4 cups apples – peeled, cored and thinly sliced 
  • ½ cup white sugar 
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon 

Directions 

 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a large bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and melted butter; press into the bottom of a 9 inch spring form pan. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. 

 

In a large bowl, combine cream cheese and sugar. Mix at medium speed until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Blend in vanilla and maple flavoring; pour filling into the baked crust. 

 

In a small bowl, stir together 1/3-cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Toss the cinnamon-sugar with the apples to coat. Spoon apple mixture over cream cheese layer. 

 

Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes. With a knife, loosen cake from rim of pan. Let cool, and then remove the rim of pan. Chill cake before serving 

