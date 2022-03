LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A car crash in Lancaster County has turned deadly.

Authorities saying the crash happened on February 23rd around 4:30 pm on Highway 521 near Palmetto Kennel Lane north of Lancaster. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda SUV was entering Highway 521 from a private drive when it was hit by a 2020 Nissan Utility Vehicle.

The driver of the Honda SUV who passed away March 9 has been identified as 86 year-old Carolyn Kinard of Lancaster, SC.