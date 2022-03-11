A Drone’s View Helps Investigators Catch Criminals

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For more than a year, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says it has has worked to get a drone to help in a variety of law enforcement activities.

Sheriff Max Dorsey says the wait ended this week as a brand new, high-tech drone was delivered to their office and within hours, the drone was in the air helping deputies as they searched for Tyquavious Simpson who authorities say ran from a traffic stop and through a field.

Investigators say the aerial support from the drone provided safety not only to the officers but also to Simpson. Simpson faces charges of Reckless Driving and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office issuing a big Thank You to the Chester Healthcare Foundation and the Lutz Foundation for their contribution in receiving the them drone.