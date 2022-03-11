Animal Abuse Charges, 1 Dog Dies at Veterinarian’s Office

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police, with the assistance of the York County Animal Control, rescued 5 dogs and a puppy from a residence in Rock Hill yesterday, Wednesday, March 9. Sadly, 1 of those dogs did not survive, dying while getting care.

Officers said the conditions were deplorable and found some of the dogs emaciated, and all the animals were living in feces. One dog needed urgent medical care as it appeared on the brink of passing away. There was no food for any of the animals, water was either nonexistent or unclean for drinking.

The resident at the home, Shavonya Pride, 50, of Rock Hill, stated the dogs belonged to her son who does not live there. Pride said she last fed the dogs on March 7, but she was not responsible for feeding them. Pride said the dogs have been on her property for the last 3 months. Price was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Ill Treatment of Animals.