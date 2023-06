PICTURE OF THE DAY:

Incoming Fort Mill 5th grader Creighton Glasener and his mom Jenni sharing “if this isn’t how you are picking up your chick-fil-a are you even doing it right?”. Too bad we don’t have a picture of the employees reaction to Creighton – such fun!

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day. just email it to news at cn2 dot com.