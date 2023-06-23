High School Students Competing in Miss South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Miss South Carolina Pageant is underway and two girls from York County are among those competing for the crown and scholarship dollars.

The two young ladies are both from York Comprehensive High School – and they are at the preliminary competitions this week.

Good luck to Carleigh Jackson who is “Miss Inman” and Mary Kimball Osborn who is “Miss Summerville!”. While at York Comprehensive High School both ladies won numerous crowns in their school’s pageant.

Miss South Carolina will be crowned this Saturday, June 24th with Miss South Carolina Teen taking place on Friday, June 23rd.