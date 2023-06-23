Like cats? Well this new cafe is for you!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Plans are moving forward for a Cat Cafe in Rock Hill.

The Owners say this week the Rock Hill zoning board approved their special exception. The next steps include signing of the lease and getting permits approved for construction.

There is also a Kickstarter Campaign underway to help with raise funds for human and cat furniture for the space.

The space will be called the Purrfect Pair Cat Cafe.

The Owner – Inga Carey – says the Cafe will be a place for all the cool cats in Rock Hill to hang out. The goal is to open this fall 247 East Mt. Gallant Road.

The cat cafe will operate as two separate spaces. The Cafe and Shop will serve coffee, tea, wine, and beer, along with other beverages and pastries and snacks. The cat lounge, which will be separated by a large glass wall, will be a giant foster home for the 12 cats that live there.

The cafe has partnered with the Humane Society of York County to provide the cats who will call the space their home until they are adopted.