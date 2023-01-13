Digital Dashboard – Brattonsville, Lancaster Schools, Black’s Peaches

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Historic Brattonsville, Lancaster County Schools, Black’s Peaches.

Historic Brattonsville continues its Living History Saturdays — with Everything but the Oink. This Saturday, January 14th Interpreters at Brattonsville will demonstrate pork processing, preservation and cooking as it was done in the 18th and 19th century Carolina Piedmont. This Saturday the focus is on the Meat Processing and Preservation.

This will happened between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM.

Lancaster County School District – Our Hearts are Full – that’s what the Lancaster County School District wants people to know that warm Clothes went Out to Kids as part of its Warming the Soles Campaign.

They collected hundreds of sets of new gloves, socks, hats, and coats and they say their drivers will be distributing these items to children in need this week.

They also plan to hold a pop up shop at a central location for anyone with a school age child in need.

Black’s Peaches sharing how very thankful they are for all of the fellow farmers that they partner with year after year. They plan to showcase some of these partners each week and they say this month, in celebration of its 100th year in business, we are selling Sweet Potatoes for 6-dollars a peck! These sweet potatoes are grown by Warren Dixon at Dixon Farms and they add, These potatoes are the sweetest, sweet potatoes that you eat around here!