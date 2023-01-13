Home Invasion Leaves one Dead and one Seriously Injured in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One person is expected to survive and one person was found dead on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. It happened this past Thursday night before 10 pm

Deputies were dispatched to 15th Street in response to a shooting where they

say they found a seriously injured 15-year-old and 35-year-old Stephanie Johnson of Lancaster deceased from an apparent gunshot wounds.

The Teen was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

We are told that the adult male resident of the home reported hearing a knock at the door and did not received a response after asking through the door for identification. The door was forced open by two men in dark clothing with gloves and face coverings. The man says he struggled with the intruders. During the struggle, gunshots were fired. The intruders fled the scene on foot.

In a statement we are told that although no arrests have been made, Sheriff Barry Faile does not believe the residents of the nearby area are in any danger. “This was a very violent home invasion with a terrible outcome,” said Sheriff Faile. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, and we wish a full recovery for the young man who was shot. We are working hard to identify the two men who did this. We have already gathered lots of very good leads, but I encourage anyone with information related to this case in any way to contact the sheriff’s office.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Full Press Release Below

Shooting Investigation – 15th Street

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and a teenager seriously wounded. Deputies were dispatched to 991 15th Street, Lancaster, at 9:29 last night, Thursday, January 12, 2023, in response to a 911 call of a shooting. The home is occupied by a 39-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, and 15- and 13-year-old males. Deputies found the 15-year-old and the woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered aid until Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and assumed care of the patients. The 15-year-old was transported to a medical facility for treatment. While his wound is serious, he is expected to survive. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The coroner arrived, and an autopsy will be scheduled.

The scene was secured. Additional deputies, investigators, and crime scene personnel were summoned and have been working through the night talking with persons who might have information about the incident, processing the scene, and collecting evidence. The adult male resident of the home reported hearing a knock at the door. When he asked who was there, he received no response. The knocking continued and the door was forced open by two men in dark clothing with gloves and face coverings. The man struggled with the intruders. During the struggle, gunshots were fired. The intruders fled the scene on foot.

Although no arrests have been made, Sheriff Barry Faile does not believe the residents of the nearby area are in any danger. “This was a very violent home invasion with a terrible outcome,” said Sheriff Faile. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, and we wish a full recovery for the young man who was shot. We are working hard to identify the two men who did this. We have already gathered lots of very good leads, but I encourage anyone with information related to this case in any way to contact the sheriff’s office.”

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.