12th Annual MLK Breakfast Celebration Encouraging the Younger Generation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 12th annual York MLK Celebration Breakfast taking place this morning, Friday, January 13, kicking off a long weekend full of events throughout the tri-county.

During the breakfast program many spoke leading up to their keynote speaker James Thompson, Co-Founder of Big Woo Radio.

Thompson spoke about he ensuring that the younger generation continues to carry the torch and continue the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King’s life and legacy was the message throughout the morning event.

There will be many more MLK events going on into the weekend.

