Deputies Search for Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Clover

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) York County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted for Attempted Murder.

Public Information Officer, Trent Faris says they are searching for 56 year old Melvin Eugene Cagle of Clover for his connection is a shooting that happened on Eskridge Terrace, in the Mill Creek Falls subdivision in Clover around 6 A.M. Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a person was shot in the leg and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

Cagle is old 5’8” and about 195 pounds. Faris says Cagle is driving a 90’s model single cab white Chevrolet truck.

If you see him you are asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office, Crimestoppers at 803-628-3059 or 911.