The York County Sheriff’s Office Investigates a Shooting on Eskridge Terrace in Clover

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A heavy law enforcement presence in the Lake Wylie – Clover area on this Wednesday as the search continues in an attempted murder case. Authorities say 56-year-old Melvin Eugene Cagle shot another man around 6:00 AM, he is still on the run.

The shooting happened on Eskridge Terrace.

York County Sheriff’s Office’s Trent Faris, saying, “He is the person who we believe is involved in this shooting — the one we believe shot this person.”

After being shot in the leg, York County Sheriff’s office leaders say that the victim came to the Lake Wylie Walmart where they were later transported to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Leaders saying that they believe that the person that Cagle shot is someone that is close to him.

“Both know each other, they’re distant relatives,” says Faris.

Law enforcement wants to make sure the community is aware Cagle is on the loose.

“If you see anything unusual, anything suspicious, if you happen to see him or the truck that we described, don’t hesitate to give us a call will be there quick,” says Faris.

