ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The non-profit Hope of Rock Hill says it served nearly 20 thousand people in 2020 by providing food and finical assistance, seeing even more in need because of the Pandemic.

Because of the need the organizers went on the hunt for a larger space and now volunteers are finally in it.

To learn more or to volunteer, visit: https://www.hopeofrockhill.com/