David Tepper Speaks to Media, Doesn’t Comment on HQ & Training Facility in RH

At the start of the Press Conference he said, “I am going to get this out of the way about Rock Hill, I am going to respect their (Rock Hill) request to talk.” He is referencing Rock Hill’s comment that it would not participate in any more public back-in-forth talk about the project. In Wednesday’s press conference Tepper would only talk about the Panthers Draft and the new season.

Though Tepper continued to talk Draft and new season, CN2 Renee O’Neil asking what would Tepper would tell the Fans in Rock Hill. “Just for the Fans of York County, Rock Hill and South Carolina, in general. We will be in South Carolina in different forms. We will be down in Wofford. As far as supporting the community with charity and different activities, we will be down there.” He continues to say, “No matter what they say about me, we will be there for the people of Rock Hill supporting the community in different fashions in charity, and I think we will probably be down in York County for Keep Pounding Day.”

