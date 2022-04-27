SLED Investigates York County Detention Center Inmate Death

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York County Detention Center Inmate has died on this Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, around 6:30 am, according to officials with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Department said the detention center staff performed life saving measures, but were not able to resuscitate the inmate who had originally been charged in November this past year.

Officials say the death does not appear to be foul play or COVID-19 related.

The name of the inmate has not been released at this time.

The investigation is being handled by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) which is customary in an in-house inmate death, officials say.

Any further requests for information should be directed to SLED.