Death Investigation Taking Place in Rock Hill After Two Found Dead in Hotel

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police Department Public Information Officer, Lt. Michael Chavis says police responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites at 11:41 this Tuesday morning for a death investigation.

Chavis says when officers arrived on scene they found a male and female both deceased in a room.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation for any signs of foul play.

More information will be shared when it becomes available from the Rock Hill Police Department.