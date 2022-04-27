One Man Lost His Life After Fatal House Fire in Rock Hill, Officials Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire that happened at a home on Blackmon Street Tuesday night at 9:52 P.M.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to the home for a structure fire with entrapment.

When crews arrived heavy smoke was visible.

Fire leaders say 2 adults were outside of the home. One adult male was found deceased inside the home in a bedroom.

Fire officials say the fire was quickly located and extinguished. There was fire damage to the bedroom and hallway.

The two adults are displaced and there were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.