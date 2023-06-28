Long-time City councilwoman says she will not seek re-election

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill City Councilwoman, Kathy Pender announced this week she will not run for reelection for Ward 2 council seat.

Pender has been a part of council for almost 20 years. She released the following statement about her announcement.

“It has been a privilege to represent the people of Rock Hill and especially those in Ward 2. Rock Hill has come a long way in my almost 20 years on council. Along with a strong council and dedicated city employees, I have worked to position Rock Hill as a vibrant business and sports tourism community. Today we are seeing the benefits of sound financial management, solid strategic planning and teamwork. All of this has improved the opportunities available to our citizens.”

Pender goes on to say she has loved working with the neighborhoods of the city and collaborating on community-wide efforts like Miracle Park. “I am also especially pleased with the progress we’ve made to improve the safety of rental housing citywide,” she said.

“Over 20 years, much has been accomplished, but there is always more to do. It’s time to pass the baton forward,” she said.