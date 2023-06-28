CN2 Today – Safely rescuing someone from the water

ROCK HILL ,S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – When someone seems to be in trouble in the water, we think to jump in and save them, right?

According to water experts with the Upper Palmetto YMCA, that’s not the right move. Instead, you should reach or throw, don’t go.

In the video above, officials with the Charlotte Avenue YMCA in Rock Hill demonstrate how to safely help someone who may be in trouble in the water.

The Upper Palmetto YMCA is in need of lifeguards this summer. To learn more, visit: https://ymcaup.org/ 

