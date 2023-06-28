Clover School District to construct 8th elementary school

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clover School District announced plans to construct an 8th elementary school in the district that is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

According to Bryan Dillon with the Clover School District, during the Monday, June 26th school board meeting, members unanimously approved a resolution to construct the school. The resolution allows the district to begin borrowing “8 % money”, while at the 46-mills threshold that was promised during the bond campaign, Dillon says.

The proposal was approved following a letter to district taxpayers and a public hearing at the Board’s last meeting on June 12.

Dillon says the district currently has 20 mills of debt on old bonds and will take on 26 mills of new debt using the 8% borrowing authority.

Over the next three years, this borrowing plan will accumulate the $52 million needed for a new elementary school to address continued growth in the district.

Dillon says building permits have been issued for more than 2,600 homes within district boundaries. These houses are expected to generate approximately 500 new elementary students by 2027.

Dillon says simultaneously, the district will issue Bond Anticipation Notes.

This is interest-only borrowing that will have no effect on taxpayers. The Bond Anticipation Notes will total the $156 million needed to construct the district’s second high school.

The combined 8% debt and Bond Anticipation Notes will be combined in 2026 to sell the long-term bonds approved during the 2022 Bond Referendum. The repayment of these bonds will be complete in 2050.

Even at 46 mills, Dillon says Clover School District will continue to have the lowest millage rate of the four school districts in York County.

The estimated tax increase under the plan is $104 per year on a $100,000 home.

Both the 8th elementary school and 2nd high school will be constructed on the Daimler Boulevard property already owned by the school district.

Officials say a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for mid-August, and construction is expected to begin later this fall.

Both schools are expected to open in the Fall of 2026.

CN2 News reported in November of 2022, Clover residents voted yes to The bond, $156-million, will provide the district to build the second high school to help with the overcrowding at Clover High and making the 9th grade campus to be a 3rd middle school.