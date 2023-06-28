Walk held to bring awareness to PTSD

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During PTSD Awareness Month , Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill held a walk to help bring awareness to the disorder.

The walk took place at the facility and many staff and family members of those who are in hospice care attended the walk.

With the care facility providing for many veterans who suffer from PTSD, they found holding this walk was a good way to not only support but bring awareness to those effected by PTSD, also known as post-traumatic stress disorder.