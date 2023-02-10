Coroner identifies person found dead on side of Fort Mill roadway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified the body found on the side of a roadway Thursday, February 9th in the area of Doby’s Bridge Road in Fort Mill.

Coroner Sabrina Gast says 55 year old Michael Aaron Ingraham of Endicott, New York was found on the side of the road by a passing driver. Gast says it is believed that Ingraham had been there for a few days.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office are investigating. An autopsy and toxicology are pending.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office Ingraham’s body was found about 20 feet off the road by a person driving south on Doby’s Bridge Road just before 5:30 PM Thursday evening.

Currently no suspects are in custody and investigators believe this is not a random act of violence.

York County detectives say they need the public’s help with any information or leads on Ingraham’s activities since the beginning of January 20230.

Ingraham has no known family or acquaintances in York County or surrounding areas.

Detectives ask if anyone has information regarding this case to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of York County at either 1-877-409-4321, crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com or using the P3 Tips App.

(Picture credit: York County Sheriff’s Office)